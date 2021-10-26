PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Astronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Astronics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.06. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATRO shares. Colliers Securities raised Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

