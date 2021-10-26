Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 428,721 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 428,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.76% of Fulton Financial worth $251,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

