Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,699 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,874,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 571,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 530,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88.

