Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,672 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $69,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.83.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $145.61 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $147.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.36.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

