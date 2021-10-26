Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.60% of Signet Jewelers worth $68,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $104,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 625,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,964,000 after purchasing an additional 505,692 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,073,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,266,000 after acquiring an additional 417,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Shares of SIG opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $93.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,523 shares of company stock worth $4,306,120. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

