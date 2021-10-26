Northern Trust Corp Buys 42,053 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $65,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT stock opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.