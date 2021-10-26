$14.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report sales of $14.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.92 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $59.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.15 billion to $59.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $58.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.71 billion to $60.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

NYSE MS opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.22.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

