Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FINM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth $232,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth $339,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FINM stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Marlin Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

