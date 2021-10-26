Sigma Planning Corp Has $98,000 Stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.26% of Presidio Property Trust worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the period.

In other Presidio Property Trust news, insider Larry Gene Dubose purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $26,714.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Robert Durfey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,998 shares of company stock worth $71,892 in the last three months.

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Presidio Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

