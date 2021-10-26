NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NMI were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 20.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,695,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,065,000 after acquiring an additional 625,118 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $68,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,699,000 after buying an additional 91,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NMI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,453,000 after buying an additional 82,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,277,000 after buying an additional 87,126 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMIH opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

