Sigma Planning Corp Invests $73,000 in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

PPSI opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.