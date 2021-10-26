Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 58.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. OpGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.56.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 906.54% and a negative return on equity of 99.01%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN).

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.