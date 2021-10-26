25,873 Shares in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 16,534.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 110,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1,980.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.31. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

