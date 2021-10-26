Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $199.67 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.40.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

