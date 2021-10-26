CareDx (CDNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect CareDx to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. CareDx has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.44 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareDx stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of CareDx worth $45,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

