PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth $232,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $244,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $1,461,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

