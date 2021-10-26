Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 87.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 272,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

BRP stock opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.85.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

