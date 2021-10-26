Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,671 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ozon by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 102,475 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ozon by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 73,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ozon by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,352,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after buying an additional 567,274 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ozon by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ozon stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.57. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

