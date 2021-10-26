Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes Sells 3,518 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $766,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.29. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $163.01 and a 12-month high of $225.77. The company has a market cap of $790.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.59%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Winmark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 134,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,930,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

