Valley National Bancorp (VLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valley National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Valley National Bancorp worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

