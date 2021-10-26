Valley National Bancorp (VLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $14.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
