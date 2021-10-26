Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 2,486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in News by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in News by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

