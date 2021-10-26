Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,442,000 after buying an additional 77,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,527,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after buying an additional 132,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

