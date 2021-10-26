Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,041 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 460.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 77.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $152.85 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.