California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 53.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Niu Technologies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NIU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

