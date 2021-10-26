California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 2U were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 2U by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 65,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after buying an additional 36,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 2U by 15.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 69,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in 2U by 177.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. Analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.