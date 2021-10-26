California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 10,877 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Baozun worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Baozun by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baozun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baozun by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Baozun by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 593,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 168,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

BZUN opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

