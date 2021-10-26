Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Ormat Technologies worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 158.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

