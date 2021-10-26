California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.57 Million Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 64,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

REGI stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 14,310 shares valued at $744,233. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.