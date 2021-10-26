California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,989 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -155.70 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

