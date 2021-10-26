WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of WD-40 worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after acquiring an additional 405,916 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 21.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after acquiring an additional 52,345 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1,091.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,291,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 102.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDFC shares. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $225.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.83. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

