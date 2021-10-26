The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,868,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,894 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 300,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 236,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

