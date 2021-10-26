Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

MX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 706,503 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $14,558,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $12,972,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $8,045,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

