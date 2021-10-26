Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms recently commented on OR. TD Securities reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OR opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 210.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.0437 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,562,000 after purchasing an additional 860,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 823,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

