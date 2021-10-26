Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

