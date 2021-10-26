LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.19% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $186.94 on Tuesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $157.93 and a twelve month high of $199.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average of $186.47.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

