LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,944 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 112,649 shares during the period.

Shares of FID stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

