LPL Financial LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

