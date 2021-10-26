First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 54.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

