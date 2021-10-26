Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,271 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 17,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 18.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 42,899 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,426,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRE stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.