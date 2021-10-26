Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $230.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $235.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day moving average is $203.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.47.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

