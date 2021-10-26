Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apria during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apria during the second quarter worth $240,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. Starck sold 25,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $934,088.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,985.

Several research firms have weighed in on APR. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. started coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.75.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

