Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 29,275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $519,732.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 127,622 shares of company stock worth $5,179,297 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KROS stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

