SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $150,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHRT stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

