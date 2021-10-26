ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 77.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,945,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of AMSF opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $927,283.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

