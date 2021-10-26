Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $26,000 Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 44 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 176.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $720.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a one year low of $345.19 and a one year high of $740.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $664.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

