Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67.

