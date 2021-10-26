Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.79.

OAS opened at $114.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $115.08.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

