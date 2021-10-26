Stifel Financial Corp Sells 15,767 Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Medallion Financial worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $209.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.30 and a beta of 2.92. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

