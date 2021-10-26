Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,949 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.82. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

