Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.74 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 65.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 58.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

